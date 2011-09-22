SYDNEY, Sept 22 Shares in Australian brewer Foster's Group jumped 8 percent on Thursday after agreeing to a A$9.9 billion ($10.1 billion) takeover offer from SABMiller .

Foster's shares rose 39 cents to A$5.28 shortly after resuming trade at their highest level in nearly four years.

SABMiller agreed late Wednesday to raise its cash bid for Foster's by 20 cents to A$5.10 a share. Foster's will also return 30 cents a share in a capital return and pay a final dividend of 13.25 cents under the deal. . ($1 = 0.980 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)