SYDNEY, Sept 28 Australia's competition watchdog has ruled in favour of SABMiller's $10 billion acquisition of brewer Foster's Group , saying it will not oppose the deal.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in a statement on Wednesday the acquisition was not likely to substantially reduce competition for the supply of beer.

SABMiller and Foster's last week agreed on a sweetened A$9.9 billion takeover deal. .

(Reporting by Michael Smith)