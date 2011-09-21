LONDON, Sept 21 Global brewer SABMiller raised its bid to buy Foster's Group for A$9.9 billion ($10.2 billion) on Wednesday, netting the target's advisers several million dollars in extra fees.

Goldman Sachs and boutique bank Gresham Partners, advising Foster's, are set to receive $33 million to $35 million between them, according to estimates from Freeman Consulting/Thomson Reuters.

Before the bid was raised, the two banks stood to earn about $31.2 million in revenue.

SABMiller's acquisition of Foster's is part of the growing number of cross-border deals, a section of the M&A market that has risen 37 percent this year to $674 billion.

JP Morgan , Moelis, RBS and Morgan Stanley worked for SABMiller and are on course to receive about $8 million apiece. (Reporting by Victoria Howley; Editing by David Hulmes)