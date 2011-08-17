BRIEF-Meritage to buy 69 Wendy's restaurants across five states
* Meritage reports definitive agreements to acquire 69 Wendy's restaurants located across five states
MELBOURNE Aug 17 Global brewer SABMiller took its $10.0 billion bid for Australia's Foster's hostile, going direct to shareholders, SABMiller said on Wednesday.
Foster's has previously said the A$4.90 offer was so low it was not worth discussing. The shares last traded at A$4.96 prior to the bid.
($1 = 0.953 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
* Meritage reports definitive agreements to acquire 69 Wendy's restaurants located across five states
* Announces definitive agreement to acquire Egg Production assets of Happy Hen Egg Farms Inc
* Announced acquisition of Dextro Inc, and Fossil Group Inc's computer vision team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: