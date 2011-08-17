MELBOURNE Aug 17 Global brewer SABMiller took its $10.0 billion bid for Australia's Foster's hostile, going direct to shareholders, SABMiller said on Wednesday.

Foster's has previously said the A$4.90 offer was so low it was not worth discussing. The shares last traded at A$4.96 prior to the bid.

($1 = 0.953 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)