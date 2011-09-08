* SABMiller prepares to publish formal bid
* Foster's shares below SABMiller bid price
* Foster's says SABMiller claim "frivolous and petty"
* SABMiller says pleased has clarity on Foster's debt
* Foster's books deferred tax asset of A$447.5 mln
(Rewrites with more details from sources, updates shares)
By Michael Smith and David Jones
SYDNEY/LONDON, Sep 8 Brewer SABMiller is
set to launch its formal takeover for Foster's Group
within days after an Australian regulator rejected its claim
that Foster's had made misleading statements as part of a
hostile A$9.5 billion ($10.1 billion) bid battle.
SABMiller had hoped to rattle Foster's takeover defence by
casting doubt on information given at its annual results. The
ruling allowed both sides to claim victory as it dismissed
doubts over Foster's financial forecasts but did force Foster's
to clarify its net debt position.
The Australian Takeovers Panel dismissed SABMiller's claims
on Thursday that Foster's had made "misleading and deceptive"
forward-looking statements over future sales and earnings
growth, but had some concerns over its net debt figure which
were allayed by a Foster's clarification.
Both parties accepted the panel's decision and SABMiller is
now likely to launch its bid document, which could come as early
as next week, at the same cash price of A$4.90 a Foster's share
as originally proposed, sources close to the situation said.
"SABMiller is ready to go, so this ruling gives it the green
light to formalise its bid as soon as possible at the same
price," said one source with knowledge of the situation.
The publication of its bid document will trigger a takeover
process which under Australian rules could take as little as
seven weeks.
The London-based brewer has been turning more aggressive in
its determination not to overpay, while Foster's has rejected
SABMiller's approach on the grounds that it undervalues the
company. That position was undermined by Foster's shares closing
at A$4.85 on Thursday, below SABMiller's cash bid of A$4.90.
Foster's had dismissed the claims by its suitor, which
related to statements Foster's had made in its annual results
late last month. "It was pretty clearly frivolous and petty," a
Foster's spokesman said of the application to the panel.
SABMiller welcomed the clarification: "SABMiller accepts the
panel's determination and is pleased that Foster's has now
clarified its debt position," the group said. Its shares were
off 0.1 percent at 22.24 pounds by 1210 GMT.
Foster's released details of its submission to the panel,
saying it had booked a deferred tax asset of A$447.5 million
($474 million) which reflected its success in a tax case, which
helped clarify its debt figure.
"The panel concluded there was no reasonable prospect that
it would make a declaration of unacceptable circumstances in
relation to the financial objectives statements," the panel said
in a statement released to the Australian Securities Exchange.
SABMiller, the world's second-largest brewer and home to
Grolsch, Miller Lite and Peroni, first approached Australia's
largest brewer in June and turned hostile on Aug 17, taking its
offer directly to Foster's shareholders, and now has two
calendar months from that date to submit a formal offer
document.
Foster's, the maker of Victoria Bitter, Carlton Draught and
Pure Blonde, reported a 9 percent slide in second-half profit on
Aug 23, in a rare decline that showed beer margins falling for
the first time in a decade and lower volumes.
Foster's has sold off virtually all its overseas operations
to be largely an Australian brewer with a 50 percent share of
its domestic market, where it earns some of the best margins in
the developed world in a near duopoly with Kirin-owned Lion
Nathan.
Once SABMiller launches its official bid it must lodge its
offer document with the Australian Securities and Investment
Commission (ASIC), which can take a maximum of 15 days to
approve the bid, and then allow SABMiller to post it to Foster's
shareholders.
The bidder is allowed three to four days to post the
document and once the postage is completed, the minimum period
the offer has to stay open is for one calendar month after the
final posting date, although this can be extended.
($1 = 0.944 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Smith, Sonali Paul and David Jones in
London; Editing by Sophie Walker and Ed Davies)