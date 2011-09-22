* Shareholder Perpetual says will accept bid in absence of
rival offer
* Foster's shares up 8 pct at A$5.28
* Australian brewer handled takeover well in tough market,
shareholders say
(Adds Foster's share movement, S&P, background)
MELBOURNE, Sept 22 SABMiller's $10
billion bid for Australian brewer Foster's Group looks
set for success as key shareholders backed the sweetened deal on
Thursday with only an outside chance of a rival offer now posing
a threat.
Foster's agreed to accept SABMiller's A$5.10 a share offer,
a 20 cent-a-share increase on a previous offer, after a
three-month battle by SABMiller to win over management at the
Australian brewer.
Foster's, maker of Victoria Bitter, Carlton Draught and Pure
Blonde, will also undertake a 30 cents-a-share capital return
and pay a final dividend of 13.25 cents under the deal.
"It's a good result," Matt Williams, Australian Equities
Manager at fund manager Perpetual, told Reuters. Perpetual holds
around 3 percent of Foster's.
"In the absence of a higher bidder, it will certainly win
out," he said.
Foster's shares jumped 8 percent to A$5.28 on the deal, the
highest level in almost four years.
SABMiller's chief executive, Graham Mackay, expects the
London-listed firm's biggest ever takeover deal to close by the
end of the year and put it at the head of the Australian beer
market with a near 50 percent share. SABMiller brews Peroni,
Miller Lite and Grolsch.
Foster's is seen as attractive with its high profit margins,
due to its virtually duopoly with Kirin-owned Lion
Nathan.
Jason Beddow, chief executive at Foster's shareholder ARGO
Investments, said SABMiller "played it reasonably smart" and it
was "increasingly unlikely" a competitor would enter the fray.
NO RIVAL BIDDERS SEEN
Japan's Asahi Breweries earlier said it was not
planning to buy any part of Foster's while China's Tsingtao
Brewery Co said it was not bidding.
Speculation about a joint bid by Grupo Modelo SAB de CV
and Molson Coors Brewing Co also faded due
to the complexities involved in such a deal.
The bid for Foster's comes after it lost market share and
underwent a management shake-up. The push to multi-year highs in
the stock contrasts with a broader Australian market down 16
percent so far this year .
"In this environment, a bump in the bid with what's
happening globally is probably going to be successful. Short of
someone else coming out of the woodwork, it might be enough,"
Beddow of ARGO Investments said.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said that if the takeover
is completed as proposed, Foster's BBB long-term rating is
likely to be raised by one notch or affirmed.
The deal is worth A$5.53 a share to stakeholders, factoring
in the capital return and a dividend, Williams at fund manager
Perpetual calculated.
"It will win the day in the absence of (Grupo) Modelo or
another coming along," said Williams, who had been vocal in
rejecting the earlier bid and backed Foster's in its decision to
hold out for a better offer.
"We weren't willing to sell it at A$4.90. I was not going to
sell it at that price," he said.
If Foster's agrees to a higher rival bid within 12 months,
it has agreed to pay SABMiller a break fee of A$99 million ($100
million).
SABMiller is being advised by JP Morgan, RBS, Morgan Stanley
and Moelis in the deal, while Foster's is advised by Goldman
Sachs, Gresham and Allens Arthur Robinson.
($1 = 0.980 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi, Ed
Davies and Matt Driskill)