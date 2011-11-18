* Foster's to drop 30 cents capital return after tax ruling
SYDNEY, Nov 18 SABMiller will
raise its cash takeover offer for Australia's Foster's Group
to A$5.40 a share to make up for the loss of a 30 cents
capital return after a tax ruling from Australian authorities.
The move makes no difference to the total enterprise value
of the deal, including debt, which remains at A$11.5
billion($11.6 billion) and will not change the total cash
received by Foster's shareholders.
The shareholders will now get the 30 cents payment, worth
some A$582 million in total, via the higher SABMiller cash offer
rather than through a Foster's capital return.
SABMiller share were off 1.1 percent at 2,167 pence at 0905
GMT in a London stock market around 0.8 percent lower.
The two firms in September agreed a cash deal at A$5.10 a
share valuing Foster's at A$9.9 billion ($9.96 billion), and
under that deal, the Melbourne-based Foster's would have made
the 30 cents a share capital return.
The takeover requires approval of 75 percent of votes at a
Foster's shareholder meeting in December. The deal has wide
support from institutional investors.
SABMiller expects its biggest ever takeover deal to close by
the end of the year and put it at the head of the Australian
beer market with a near-50 percent share.
The deal is part of its strategy of creating an attractive
global spread of businesses to add to its operations largely in
the emerging markets of Africa, Latin America, Asia and Eastern
Europe, but also in developed markets like the United States.
The London-based brewer of Peroni, Miller Lite and Grolsch
launched its initial bid for Foster's at A$4.90 a share, on June
21 and then went hostile by taking the offer direct to
shareholders at the same price on Aug 17, but Foster's rejected
both as being too low..
Peace broke out in the acrimonious three-month bid battle
after SABMiller offered to raise its cash bid to A$5.10, and
Foster's shareholders would get the capital return and keep
Foster's final dividend of 13.25 cents.
Foster's, the maker of Victoria Bitter, Carlton Draught and
Pure Blonde, has been struggling with declining volumes as
demand for traditional beers falls, and its market share has
fallen to 50 percent from 55 percent.
Foster's has retreated back into Australia giving up its
global beer empire and split its wine business paving the way
for a sale of the beer business that still boasts high profit
margins.
($1=0.994 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and David Jones; Editing
by Lincoln Feast and Mike Nesbit)