By David Jones
LONDON, Sept 21 Brewing giant SABMiller
agreed to buy Foster's Group for a sweetened price of
A$9.9 billion ($10.2 billion) on Wednesday after talks between
the two last week ended in a couple of beers which sealed the
deal this week.
Peace broke out in the acrimonious three-month bid battle as
SABMiller Chief Executive Graham Mackay offered to raise its
cash bid by 20 cents to A$5.10 a share, and then sat down with
Foster's Chairman David Crawford to celebrate with a beer.
"It became obvious that we were not that far apart so we
started talking last week and this week I sat down with David
Crawford for a couple of beers," Mackay told a briefing after
announcing the takeover of Australia's biggest brewer.
As part of the deal, Melbourne-based Foster's will also
return 30 cents a share as a capital return it promised in
August after a tax refund and pay a final dividend of 13.25
cents. The total value of the deal, including debt, is A$11.5
billion.
Mackay expects that SABMiller's biggest ever takeover deal
will close by the end of the year and put SABMiller at the head
of the Australian beer market with a near-50 percent share and
give the combined group an uplift from Australia's strong
economic growth prospects.
Foster's Chief Executive John Pollaers said the deal offers
outstanding value for Foster's shareholders, and emphasised the
strength of the 150-year-old Australian beer maker having sought
to turn around the business since his appointment in May.
"Today highlights once again the very bright future for
Foster's and demonstrates what a prized business this is in the
global beer industry," he told a briefing.
The former navy weapons engineer had previously defended the
maker of Victoria Bitter, Carlton Draught and Pure Blonde from
the hostile SABMiller bid by promising a return of cash to
shareholders and looking to revive the brewer's earnings.
SABMiller shares ended off 1.6 percent at 21.85 pounds while
Foster's shares closed at A$4.89 earlier on Wednesday before the
deal was announced.
"We consider the acquisition to be a good one, given the
reasonable acquisition multiple, attractive fundamentals of the
Australian beer market and the significant opportunity to
improve operational performance within the Foster's business,"
said analyst Sam Hart at brokers Charles Stanley.
Analysts said the deal's value was at the higher end of
recent beer transactions at 12.5 times current year forecast
core EBITDA profits, but Foster's did have one of the highest
profit margins in the beer world and, as one of the few big
brewers still available to buy, had scarcity value.
"I'm a bit surprised that the board has come back so quickly
and approved a bid that looks to be only marginally higher,"
said fund manager Theo Maas, of Arnhem Investment Management in
Sydney.
SABMiller says the deal is part of its strategy of creating
an attractive global spread of businesses to add to its
operations largely in the emerging markets of Africa, Latin
America, Asia and Eastern Europe, which are leading the recovery
in the beer market worldwide.
The London-based brewer of Peroni, Miller Lite and Grolsch
launched its initial bid for Foster's at $9.5 billion, or A$4.90
a share, on June 21 and then went hostile by taking the offer
direct to shareholders at the same price on Aug 17, but Foster's
rejected both as being too low.
It has been long seen as the favourite to take over Foster's
with other big brewing rivals saddled by high debts after recent
deals such as the world No 1 Anheuser Busch InBev's
costly $52 billion 2008 takeover of Anheuser Busch and world No
3 Heineken's purchase of Mexico's FEMSA Cerveza in
2010.
Foster's is seen as attractive with its high profit margins
-- due to its virtually duopoly with Kirin-owned Lion
Nathan -- although beer volumes have sagged recently with a poor
summer and a consumer downturn, and analysts estimate SABMiller
should be able to make A$140 million of annual costs savings.
The Foster's business which SABMiller is buying holds about
half of Australia's beer market and little else, having
retreated home from the global beer empire it once held and
having split off its wine business earlier this year.
If Foster's agrees to higher rival bid within 12 months, it
has agreed to pay SABMiller a break fee of A$99 million.
SABMiller is being advised by JP Morgan, RBS, Morgan Stanley
and Moelis in the deal, while Foster's is advised by Goldman
Sachs, Gresham and Allens Arthur Robinson.
