MELBOURNE Aug 18 Australia's Foster's Group urged shareholders on Thursday to reject a $10 billion hostile bid from global brewer SABMiller , saying it believed the offer significantly undervalued the company.

SABMiller announced on Wednesday it would go directly to shareholders with an offer of A$4.90 a share, days ahead of the release of Foster's full-year results.

Foster's rejected SABMiller's offer of A$4.90 in June and has refused to engage in talks with SABMiller. Its shares have since traded as high as A$5.25 and last traded at A4.96. ($1 = 0.953 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)