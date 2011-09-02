SYDNEY, Sept 2 Global brewer SABMiller has asked Australia's Takeovers Panel to examine financial statements made by takeover target Foster's Group , accusing the Australian brewer of making "misleading and deceptive" statements.

SABMiller has made a $10 billion hostile bid for Foster's.

Foster's released a statement from the panel to the stock market on Friday, showing that SABMiller wanted the panel to force Foster's to clarify the information released in its financial statements.

No decision had been made whether to conduct proceedings, the panel said. (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Mark Bendeich)