MELBOURNE, Sept 2 Australia's takeovers body said it will assemble a panel of experts on Monday to review an application by global brewer SABMiller alleging that its takeover target Foster's Group made "misleading and deceptive" statements.

If the panel decides to conduct proceedings to review the merit of SABMiller's claims, a final decision on the merits of the case is likely within two weeks, George Durbridge, acting counsel on the Takeovers Panel, told Reuters.

