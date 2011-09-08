MELBOURNE Sep 8 Foster's Group has booked a deferred tax asset of A$447.5 million ($474.2 million) reflecting its success in a tax case, it said on Thursday, clarifying its net debt position in response to claims by its hostile suitor SABMiller .

It said the tax savings were based on tax losses of A$1.492 billion offset against its taxable income.

"The cash flow benefits of this deferred tax asset are expected to be realised over the ensuing 2 to 3 years subject to Foster's generation of taxable income," Foster's said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.($1 = 0.944 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)