* Q3 profit ex-items 33 cts misses Wall St view of 44 cts

* Revenue rises 25 pct to $1.13 bln

* Shares fall 9 pct (Adds executive comments, updates shares)

Nov 2 Foster Wheeler AG FWLT.O reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as both its engineering and construction (E&C) and power divisions posted declines, sending its stock down 9 percent.

While company executives expressed confidence about 2012, they said specific guidance would come only in February.

Umberto della Sala, the acting CEO before Kent Masters took over a month ago, said the E&C division he still runs faced tough competition for certain projects and that there had been delays in the award of other work.

"Yes, we have lost a couple of projects," he told analysts on a conference call. "That's not the end of the world. I would not draw the conclusion that we have lost market share."

The $309 million in new E&C orders booked last quarter was below the average for both the previous two periods and 2010. Bookings were sharply down for the power group as well.

Overall, net income for the quarter was $36.9 million, or 31 cents per share, down from $51.7 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, earnings per share were 33 cents, well below the average analyst estimate of 44 cents. Revenue rose 25 percent to $1.13 billion.

Shares of Foster Wheeler tumbled 8.9 percent to $18.56, their lowest level for nearly a month. The stock has halved in value since February.

Last week, rival KBR Inc (KBR.N) reported a third-quarter profit that was flat compared with a year before and below analysts' estimates. [ID:nN1E79P28V]

Fluor Corp (FLR.N), the industry's largest publicly traded U.S. company, reports results on Thursday. (Reporting by Matt Daily in New York and Braden Reddall in San Francisco, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Matthew Lewis)