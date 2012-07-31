July 31 Engineering and construction company Foster Wheeler AG's quarterly profit more than halved due to higher proposal costs and unfavorable utilization rates.

Net income fell to $30.9 million, or 29 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $63.3 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue fell 20 percent to $943 million. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)