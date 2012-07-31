BRIEF-Macerich announces $500 mln share repurchase program
* Usage of this repurchase program is not anticipated to change recently issued 2017 earnings guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 31 Engineering and construction company Foster Wheeler AG's quarterly profit more than halved due to higher proposal costs and unfavorable utilization rates.
Net income fell to $30.9 million, or 29 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $63.3 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.
Operating revenue fell 20 percent to $943 million. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Usage of this repurchase program is not anticipated to change recently issued 2017 earnings guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly revenue of $6.856 million from sale of 413,941 silver equivalent ounces
* Launched a mobile app for ClinPhone RTSM service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: