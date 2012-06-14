COPENHAGEN, June 14 Chinese investment company
Fosun International is to form a strategic partnership
with the Danish private equity investment firm Axcel to identify
business opportunities in China and Europe.
The partnership agreement will be signed on Friday during a
visit to Denmark by Chinese President Hu Jintao, Axcel said on
Thursday - one of many Sino-Danish deals set to be
rubberstamped.
The collaboration will combine Fosun's expertise in
identifying growth opportunities in China and its earlier
investments in Europe with Axcel's track record in private
equity investments in Europe, Fosun chief executive Liang Xinjun
said in a statement
Axcel managing partner Christian Frigast said that Fosun
could be an important facilitator for Axcel on the Chinese
market and could advise Axcel when the companies in which it
invests enter the Chinese market.
"Fosun has expressed interest in being a future co-investor
with Axcel regarding companies with exposure to the Chinese
market and can also help us with our existing companies,"
Frigast said.
The Danish minister for trade and investment, Pia Olsen
Dyhr, said in the statement that Danish industries, such as
biotech and green technology, had already attracted Fosun's
attention and she hoped the new partnership would lead to
investments in Denmark.
Other deals flagged this week and expected to be finalised
on Friday include tie-ups with Danish brewer Carlsberg
and shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk
, as well as a manufacturing plant sale by wind
turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems.
The foreign ministry said in a separate statement that its
Invest in Denmark unit would sign co-operation deals with
Chinese white goods maker Xunda Tech, wind turbine maker CSIC
(Chongqing) Haizhuang Windpower Equipment and China Development
Bank.
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by David Goodman)