PARIS Dec 1 A consortium led by Chinese conglomerate Fosun is offering 23.50 euros per share for holiday group Club Mediterranee, outbidding Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi in France's longest-running takeover battle, stock market regular AMF said on Monday,

The new offer is 0.50 euros-per-share higher than Bonomi's 23 euros per share offer, AMF said, adding that Bonomi had until December 17 at 1700 GMT to make a counter-bid.

