HONG KONG Dec 14 China's top private conglomerate Fosun International Ltd said it will form a 1.51 billion yuan ($237.23 million) fund in Shanghai focusing on equity and debt investments in industries other than its core property, pharmaceuticals, steel and mining activities.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday, the pharmaceutical-to-mining conglomerate said its subsidiaries Nanjing Iron & Steel Co Ltd, Tibet Fosun Investment Management Co Ltd, and Shanghai Fosun Pingyao Investment Management Co Ltd would contribute a combined 10.3 percent of the fund.

Tibet Xingye Investment Management, controlled by Fosun Chairman Guo Guangchang, will contribute 31.2 percent of the fund with the remainder to be taken up by independent third-party investors.

Shares of Fosun International were up 0.74 percent by the midday trading break in Hong Kong, against a 0.18 percent fall in broader market. ($1 = 6.3652 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)