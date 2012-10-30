HONG KONG Oct 30 Shares in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd opened 6.1 percent lower on their Hong Kong debut on Tuesday, after pricing an offering last week at the bottom of an indicative range.

The company raised $512 million last week, in the largest listing in Hong Kong in three months.

Fosun Pharmaceutical is a unit of one of China's largest conglomerates Fosun International, whose main shareholder is billionaire Guo Guangchang.

By 0125 GMT, Shanghai Fosun was at HK$11.08, compared with the offer price of HK$11.80 each. The benchmark Hang Seng index firmed 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)