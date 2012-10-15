* Listing would be biggest in Hong Kong in 3 months
* To offer shares at $11.08-HK$13.68 each - source
* Deal set to be priced on Oct 22 or 23
HONG KONG, Oct 15 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
(Group) Co Ltd is set to launch an up to $600
million Hong Kong stock offering on Tuesday, a source with
direct knowledge of the plans said, the biggest share sale in
three months to hit the once-booming Asian equity capital
market.
The deal was originally set to be launched last Thursday,
the first major stock sale in Hong Kong after a drought of
nearly three months in offerings. It would be the largest
offering in Hong Kong since Shanghai-listed Inner Mongolia Yitai
Coal Co Ltd raised about $900 million in
early July.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical is set to price the offering
on Oct. 22 or 23, said the source, who was not authorised to
speak publicly on the matter.
Equity markets in Hong Kong, which led the world in issuance
for two years in a row in 2009 and 2010, have dwindled with new
stock offerings down by more than 80 percent so far this year.
The company is offering shares at an indicative range of
HK$11.08 to HK$13.68 each, the source said. At the low end of
the range, the price would be equivalent to 14.5 times Fosun
Pharmaceutical's estimated 2012 earnings and 12.1 times its 2013
earnings.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical is a subsidiary of Fosun
International, one of China's largest conglomerates.
The company has secured $75 million in cornerstone investments
from Prudential Financial and the World Bank's private
investment arm, International Finance Corp (IFC), Thomson
Reuters publication IFR reported.
China International Capital Corp (CICC), Deutsche Bank
, JPMorgan and UBS are handling the
offering.