* Announces capital increase of 11.0 million euros ($11.58 million)
HONG KONG Oct 24 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd is set to raise about $512 million after pricing its Hong Kong share offer at the bottom of an indicative range, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Fosun Pharmaceutical, which is already listed in Shanghai, sold 336.1 million shares at HK$11.80 each, compared with a marketing range of HK$11.80-13.68 each, the term sheet showed.
The deal was the first major stock sale in Hong Kong after a drought of nearly three months in offerings and the biggest since mining company Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co Ltd raised about $900 million in July.
China International Capital Corp (CICC), Deutsche Bank , JPMorgan and UBS managed the offering. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Richard Pullin)
* Board of Directors of Oncopeptides has applied for a listing of company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm
* Says it will issue 3.1 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$25 per share for operating funds enrichment