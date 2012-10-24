* Poor demand from retail investors weighed on deal -
analyst
* Fosun to use half of listing proceeds for acquisitions
* Deal is Hong Kong's largest public offering in three
months
* Shares set to debut in Hong Kong on Oct. 30
(Adds analyst comments, pharmaceutical M&A, Fosun's Shanghai
shares)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Oct 24 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
(Group) Co Ltd priced Hong Kong's largest public
offering in three months at the bottom of the range on Wednesday
to raise about $512 million, a further sign of tough times for
new listings.
The pricing was hurt by poor demand from retail investors,
one analyst said, a warning for other deals lining up in Hong
Kong in coming months.
These include an up to $6 billion Shanghai-Hong Kong IPO of
People's Insurance Company of China Group (PICC) and an $800
million offer of billionaire Li Ka-shing's extended stay hotel
business.
"The upcoming listings are not so attractive because there
are already cheaper deals in the (secondary) market," said
Jasper Chan, corporate finance officer at brokerage Phillip
Securities in Hong Kong. "The market is not quite so stable."
Fosun Pharmaceutical, a unit of one of China's largest
conglomerates Fosun International, whose main
shareholder is billionaire Guo Guangchang, is already listed in
Shanghai.
The firm, which gets about two-thirds of its revenue from
pharmaceutical manufacturing, plans to use about half of the
proceeds for domestic and international acquisitions, setting
aside about $250 million to spend in a sector which bankers say
is ripe for deal making.
China currently spends 5.7 percent of its gross domestic
product on healthcare, much lower than the world average of 12.3
percent, Standard & Poor's Capital IQ said in a report.
Recognising the under investment, China launched a
three-year health care reform in 2009 and the government is
committed to raising investment in the sector.
Government policies and demographic trends hint at an
increased focus on acquisitions in healthcare, and cashed-up
Chinese medical equipment companies could pursue domestic and
international transactions, the report added.
IPO SLOWDOWN
Hong Kong led the world in IPO issuance in 2009 and 2010,
but new stock offerings have dwindled and are down by more than
80 percent so far this year.
Most deals in 2012 have been so-called block offerings,
which target a select number of institutional investors and seek
to bypass volatile demand from retail investors.
Fosun Pharmaceutical secured $75 million in cornerstone
investments -- $50 million from U.S. insurer Prudential
Financial and $25 million from the World Bank's private
investment arm, International Finance Corp (IFC) -- for its Hong
Kong offer.
It sold all 336.1 million shares on offer for
HK$11.80 each, putting the total deal value at HK$3.97 billion
($512 million), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. The
deal was marketed in a range of HK$11.80-13.68 per share.
"The demand was not good in the retail tranche and this
caused them to price at the bottom," said Chan.
The offer is the biggest in Hong Kong since mining company
Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co Ltd raised
about $900 million in July.
Fosun Pharmaceutical's Shanghai shares rose 1.4
percent, compared with a 0.2 percent gain in the Shanghai
Composite Index. The stock has jumped 22 percent in
2012, but is down about 4 percent since the company started
meeting with investors to pitch the Hong Kong deal.
The company, which has forecast a profit of at least 1.49
billion yuan in 2012 from 1.17 billion yuan in 2011, is slated
to debut in Hong Kong on Oct. 30.
China International Capital Corp (CICC), Deutsche Bank
, JPMorgan and UBS managed the
offering.
($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.2480 Chinese yuan)
