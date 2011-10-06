HONG KONG Oct 6 Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd said on Thursday an accident killed 11 workers at its subsidiary, Nanjing Iron & Steel Co Ltd.

One worker was missing and another was injured in the accident on Wednesday at the firm's No.5 blast furnace, which was in preparations for shutdown, it said in a statement.

Production and operations at Nanjing Iron, which is 50.3 percent held by Fosun, were normal, it said, adding that the incident was still under investigation.

Shares of Fosun have fallen about 42 percent this year against a near 30 percent drop in the blue chip Hang Seng Index .

(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)