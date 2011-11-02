HONG KONG Nov 2 Privately-controlled Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd said on Wednesday that one of its affiliated companies has agreed to acquire a local property project company for a total of 9.57 billion yuan ($1.5 billion).

Fosun said its 50 percent-owned Shanghai Haizhimen Property Investment Management Co., Ltd. would buy the company, whose core asset is a parcel of land for commercial development at Shanghai's historic Bund district, from a wholly owned unit of Hong Kong-listed Shanghai Zendai Property Limited.

Zendai Property has a 35 percent stake in Haizhimen Property.

Haizhimen had unaudited net asset value of 7 billion yuan plus a shareholders' loan of 2.57 billion yuan at the end of June this year, Fosun said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The 45,471.9-square-metre land, after being developed, will have above-ground gross floor area of approximately 270,000 square metres and an additional 100,000 square metres of underground space, the statement said.

The land is designated for the development of office and other commercial development, the statement said. ($1 = 6.354 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)