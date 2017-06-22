UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
HONG KONG, June 22 Fosun International said it was operating normally, after media reported China's banking regulator had ordered a group of commercial banks to assess their exposure to offshore purchases by some acquisitive Chinese firms, including Fosun.
"Everything is going well and normal," a Hong Kong-based spokeswoman for the Chinese conglomerate said in an email.
Among the Chinese acquisitive groups are HNA Group, Dalian Wanda Group Co., Anbang Insurance Group and Zhejiang Luosen, the firm behind the purchase of A.C. Milan football club earlier this year.
Shares in Fosun fell as much as 9.6 percent in Hong Kong trading on Thursday, while shares of HNA Holding Group Co Ltd fell more than 6 percent.
Earlier on Thursday, Dalian Wanda Group denied as "malicious speculation" that some Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds. Shares in Wanda Film Holding Co. fell 10 percent, before they were suspended from trading in Shenzhen. (Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)