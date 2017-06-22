HONG KONG, June 22 Fosun International said it was operating normally, after media reported China's banking regulator had ordered a group of commercial banks to assess their exposure to offshore purchases by some acquisitive Chinese firms, including Fosun.

"Everything is going well and normal," a Hong Kong-based spokeswoman for the Chinese conglomerate said in an email.

Among the Chinese acquisitive groups are HNA Group, Dalian Wanda Group Co., Anbang Insurance Group and Zhejiang Luosen, the firm behind the purchase of A.C. Milan football club earlier this year.

Shares in Fosun fell as much as 9.6 percent in Hong Kong trading on Thursday, while shares of HNA Holding Group Co Ltd fell more than 6 percent.

Earlier on Thursday, Dalian Wanda Group denied as "malicious speculation" that some Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds. Shares in Wanda Film Holding Co. fell 10 percent, before they were suspended from trading in Shenzhen. (Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)