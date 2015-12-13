(Corrects first paragraph to show comments made by company president, not CEO)

BEIJING Dec 13 An investigation with which Fosun International Chairman Guo Guangchang is assisting authorities is mostly about his personal affairs, the company's president Wang Qunbin said on Sunday without providing further details.

Guo is currently in Shanghai, the company's chief executive Liang Xinjun said on the same conference call.

Fosun said on Friday that Guo, one of China's best-known entrepreneurs, was assisting authorities with an investigation, a day after local media said the group had lost contact with its billionaire founder. (Reporting by Kathy Chen and Nick Heath. Editing by Jane Merriman)