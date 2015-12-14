BEIJING/SHANGHAI Dec 14 Guo Guangchang, the missing chairman of China's Fosun, has returned home after assisting with an investigation, said respected business magazine Caijing on Monday, citing numerous unnamed sources.

Guo, one of China's best-known entrepreneurs, had been helping police with an investigation that mostly concerns his personal affairs, the president of Guo's investment conglomerate Fosun International said on Sunday.

Fosun first said on Friday that Guo was assisting authorities with an investigation after an earlier report said the group lost contact with its billionaire founder.

