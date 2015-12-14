BEIJING/SHANGHAI Dec 14 Guo Guangchang, the
missing chairman of China's Fosun, has returned home after
assisting with an investigation, said respected business
magazine Caijing on Monday, citing numerous unnamed sources.
Guo, one of China's best-known entrepreneurs, had been
helping police with an investigation that mostly concerns his
personal affairs, the president of Guo's investment conglomerate
Fosun International said on Sunday.
Fosun first said on Friday that Guo was assisting
authorities with an investigation after an earlier report said
the group lost contact with its billionaire founder.
A spokeswoman at Fosun said she did not know about the
report.
(Reporting by Shu Zhang in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai;
Editing by Ryan Woo)