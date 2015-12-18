(Adds Fosun statement in 4th paragraph)
SHANGHAI Dec 18 Fosun International's
Chairman Guo Guangchang has travelled to the United States, two
company executives said on Friday, suggesting that Chinese
authorities were not restricting the movement of the
billionaire.
Last Sunday, Fosun's President Wang Qunbin said Guo was
helping police with an investigation that mostly concerned his
"personal affairs".
The investigation had sparked investor concern over Fosun,
one of China's most aggressive global dealmakers with stakes in
French resort chain Club Med, Britain's Thomas Cook Group
and iconic U.S. building One Chase Manhattan Plaza.
Fosun posted a statement on its website on Friday saying Guo
would attend a performance by Fosun-backed circus group Cirque
du Soleil in Canada on Dec. 21, and before that he would be in
New York visiting projects and meeting business partners.
Chinese authorities have launched a crackdown on corporate
graft this year, especially in China's financial sector, hauling
in officials and company executives for questioning and often
limiting their movement in more serious cases.
On Monday, Guo attended a company meeting in Shanghai - his
first public appearance since a report alleging he had gone
missing sparked share suspensions and speculation that the firm
was being drawn into Beijing's corruption crackdown.
Both the Fosun executives whom Reuters spoke with said that
Guo had flown to the United States earlier this week.
The two executives declined to be identified because they
were not authorised to speak to the media.
Photographs allegedly showing Guo at a New York restaurant
had earlier circulated online. Reuters could not immediately
verify the photographs.
Fosun officials did not immediately respond to Reuters
requests for further comment by phone and email.
