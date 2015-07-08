HONG KONG, July 8 Fosun International Ltd said on Wednesday it has offered to buy German private bank Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA (H&A) for up to 210 million euros ($231.17 million), aiming to boost its services in Europe.

The offer has been accepted by H&A shareholders, who represent about 80 percent of the share capital, and the deal is subject to regulatory approvals in Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Fosun said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The Chinese conglomerate said the acquisition would also enhance its capabilities to provide banking asset management, financial markets and fund custody services, allowing it to better access other business opportunities in Europe.

($1 = 0.9084 euros) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)