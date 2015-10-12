LISBON Oct 12 China's Fosun International is looking for good investment opportunities globally despite the Chinese financial markets slump and remains committed to Portugal in the long term, the company's global spokesman said on Monday.

"I don't comment on precise projects, but the so-called Chinese financial markets crisis has not affected Fosun's investment strategy," Bo Chen told reporters in Lisbon.

"While we are looking new good opportunities, Fosun is focusing on the integration of all current portfolio companies to find more synergies," he added.

Fosun owns Portugal's largest insurance company, Fidelidade, and has vied for Novo Banco that the state is trying to sell. Chen said Fosun respected the Portuguese regulators' decision to postpone the Novo Banco sale after bids came in too low.

(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)