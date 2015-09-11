HONG KONG, Sept 11 Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd said it planned to raise up to HK$11.69 billion ($1.5 billion) in an issue of rights shares to fund mergers and acquisitions in the banking and insurance industry.

The move follows Fosun International's confirmation earlier this week that it had started exclusive negotiations with the Bank of Portugal to buy Novo Banco.

"In order to be able to grasp business opportunities as they arise and actively develop its insurance-oriented comprehensive financial capability, the company wishes to optimize its capital structure," chairman Guo Guangchang said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Thursday.

Fosun will issue up to 871.3 million rights shares, at 56 rights shares for every 500 ordinary shares held, for HK$13.42 per share, the Hong Kong-listed company said. Some of the proceeds would be used to repay loans, it added.

It gave no further details on acquisitions.

Sources told Reuters last week that Portugal's central bank would turn to Fosun to negotiate the sale of Novo Banco after talks with China's Anbang Insurance Group Co failed.

In July, the Chinese conglomerate said it had purchased a landmark building in the centre of Milan, as increasingly bold Chinese firms flex their financial muscles overseas. ($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)