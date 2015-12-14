BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
HONG KONG Dec 14 An extended investigation into Fosun International Ltd's Chairman Guo Guangchang could potentially have a negative impact on the company's access to funding and its pending acquisitions, Standard & Poor's said on Monday.
The ratings agency added that Fosun's credit ratings and outlook were not immediately affected after the company said on Sunday that Guo, who as reported to have gone missing, was assisting the Chinese authorities with an investigation (Reporting by Umesh Desai and Denny Thomas; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.