BRIEF-Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group says no payment for FY 2016 dividend
March 22 Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group Inc., Ltd.:
March 26 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says places 67.2 million H-shares at HK$26.51 per share
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/faw87v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 22 Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group Inc., Ltd.:
* Regenxbio announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says it raised 23.1 billion won in private placement of 3.3 million shares of the co as of March 17