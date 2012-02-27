HONG KONG Feb 27 Fosun International Ltd said it has won land use rights for a site in Shanghai for 1.7 billion yuan ($269.94 million).

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse over the weekend, the healthcare-to-property conglomerate said the land in the city's Putuo District would be used for residential, commercial and office purposes, and would be funded by internal resources.

Shares of Fosun have risen nearly 20 percent this year, against a 17 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index . The stock had edged up 0.21 percent by 0236 GMT on Monday compared with a 0.34 percent gain in the Hang Seng Index.

China's home prices fell in January from December, marking a fourth consecutive monthly fall and showing that the policy-driven property market downturn was deepening, adding to concern over the risk of a hard landing for the world's second-largest economy. ($1 = 6.2978 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)