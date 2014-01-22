SHANGHAI Jan 22 Fosun International Ltd
and Prudential Financial Inc said on Wednesday
they will launch a real estate joint venture aimed at investing
in urban projects in China.
The companies did not give a size of their investment in the
venture, but said without elaborating that they also expect to
work together on real estate projects outside of China.
The Chinese conglomerate and the second-largest U.S. life
insurer have previously invested in a 50/50 Shanghai-based life
insurance joint venture, Pramerica Fosun life Insurance Co,
which started in September 2012, as well as two private equity
funds.