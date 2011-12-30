(Refiles to remove extraneous word from first paragraph)
By Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee
HONG KONG Dec 30 Chinese conglomerate
Fosun International Ltd said on Friday that it was
surprised by SOHO China Ltd's $633 million acquisition
of a stake in a Shanghai property project in which it holds a 50
percent interest, and believes it has the right to preempt the
deal.
Commercial property developer SOHO China said on Thursday
that it would purchase a 50 percent stake in the project from
Greentown China Holdings Ltd and other domestic
companies for 4 billion yuan ($632.99 million).
In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday, Guo
Guangchang, chairman of privately controlled Fosun, said the
company was "surprised in relation to the proposed arrangements"
as stated in SOHO's statement released on Thursday.
"The company ... is of the view that it enjoys the
pre-emptive right in the proposed transfer," Guo said.
"If such interest cannot be protected, the company shall
take all appropriate legal actions to defend its interest,"
he said, without elaborating.
here
Fosun shares were up 0.25 percent at midday on Friday.
The Shanghai project is a commercial property development
in the city's historic Bund district for mixed office, retail,
financial and cultural use. Upon completion, the
45,472-square-metre site will have an above-ground gross floor
area of 271,529 square metres and an additional 151,296 square
metres of underground space.
If successful, the deal will be SOHO China's seventh and
largest acquisition in Shanghai this year. The company, led by
high-profile businessman Pan Shiyi, was originally focused on
Beijing and began investing in Shanghai more than two years ago.
"(The Shanghai deal) has problem in its procedure," a Fosun
spokeswoman in Shanghai said, adding that the company reserved
the right to take legal action. She declined to comment further.
Officials at SOHO, Greentown, and the other two companies
selling their interests in the project -- Shanghai Zhendai
Property Ltd and Shanghai Panshi Investment Management
Co Ltd -- were not immediately available for comment.
MORE DEALS AHEAD
Greentown holds a 10 percent stake in the project, while
Zhendai and Panshi own 35 percent and 5 percent, respectively.
Greentown said it would receive 1.04 billion yuan in
proceeds from the sale, which would "improve the gearing level
and strengthen the financial position of the group."
Shares of Greentown have fallen about 60 percent in the past
12 months amid investor concern about the impact of a relentless
government crackdown on property speculation and its ability to
access funding.
Greentown has vowed to slash its net gearing ratio to below
100 percent in 2-3 years as it refrains from buying land to
focus on property sales.
The firm had net gearing of 163 percent at the end of June,
up from 132 percent at the end of 2010, making it the most
highly-geared Chinese property developer listed in Hong Kong.
Analysts said they expected more similar deals ahead as
cash-strapped smaller Chinese developers are forced to sell down
their portfolios amid a credit clampdown.
"There are still a lot of opportunities there as market
liquidity remains tight," SOHO President Yan Yan said at a
conference call late on Thursday. "We will take this weak market
condition and our favourable cash position to capture any
potential acquisition opportunities."
($1 = 6.3192 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Charlie Zhu and Chris Lewis)