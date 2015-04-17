BRIEF-Euronext reiterates interest in LCH clearing business
* Has noted EU antitrust regulators' decision to block LSE/Deutsche Boerse deal
MILAN, April 17 Chinese conglomerate Fosun International has agreed to buy the former headquarters of Italian bank UniCredit, located in the centre of Milan, for 345 million euros ($372 million), two sources close to the deal said on Friday.
One of the sources said real estate closed-end fund Omicrom Plus Immobiliare had accepted Fosun's binding offer.
The sale of the building, called Palazzo Broggi, was expected to close within a couple of months, the source said.
It was not immediately possible to reach Fosun for a comment.
The sale is the latest sign of growing appetite among international investors for Italian assets as the euro zone's third-largest economy shows tentative signs of emerging from a three-year recession.
UniCredit recently relocated to a brand-new skyscraper which is part of the Porta Nuova development area whose sole owner since February is Qatar's sovereign fund.
($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Reporting by Massimo Gaia; writing by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)
BRUSSELS, March 29 The European Banking Federation wants European Union and British negotiators to provide clarity on the terms of Britain's exit from the EU, after London triggered the process on Wednesday, so that banks can continue to finance the economy.