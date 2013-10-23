BRIEF-Atrion on Feb. 28, Co entered into credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as lender
* Atrion - on february 28, 2017, co entered into credit agreement with wells fargo bank, national association, as lender
Oct 23 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd :
* Fosun Intl-joint announcement - discloseable transaction - intellectual property, development & commercialisation transfer agreements
* Fosun Pharma says unit Chongqing Fochon in agreement to sell and transfer the intellectual property and global rights, except China, in development, commercialisation, sales, distribution, license of fotagliptin benzoate for a consideration of 195 million euros
* Says unit Chongqing Fochon in agreement to sell and transfer the intellectual property and for global rights, except China, in development, commercialisation, sales, distribution, license of Pan-HER inhibitors for 193 million euros
Source text in English: link.reuters.com/pez93v
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: