Oct 23 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd :

* Fosun Intl-joint announcement - discloseable transaction - intellectual property, development & commercialisation transfer agreements

* Fosun Pharma says unit Chongqing Fochon in agreement to sell and transfer the intellectual property and global rights, except China, in development, commercialisation, sales, distribution, license of fotagliptin benzoate for a consideration of 195 million euros

* Says unit Chongqing Fochon in agreement to sell and transfer the intellectual property and for global rights, except China, in development, commercialisation, sales, distribution, license of Pan-HER inhibitors for 193 million euros

Source text in English: link.reuters.com/pez93v

