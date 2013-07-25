HONG KONG, July 25 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd , a unit of China's Fosun International Ltd, said on Thursday it expected its first-half net profit to rise more than 40 percent year-on-year.

First-half profit for 2012 was 701.77 million yuan ($114 million) with per share earnings of 0.37 yuan, the Chinese pharmaceutical firm said in a filing issued through the Shanghai stock exchange.

For a statement please clicks here ($1 = 6.1360 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)