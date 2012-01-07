HONG KONG Jan 7 An $600-800 million initial public offering of China's Fosun Pharmaceutical is set to hit the Hong Kong market in March, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The Shanghai-listed company, one of the subsidiaries of Fosun International, plans to sell not more than 20 percent of its enlarged share capital for the Hong Kong IPO.

China International Capital Corporation (CICC), Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS were arranging the transaction, said the IFR report, issued on Friday. (Reporting by Hong Kong Bureau; Editing by Ron Popeski)