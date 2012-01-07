HONG KONG Jan 7 An $600-800 million
initial public offering of China's Fosun Pharmaceutical
is set to hit the Hong Kong market in March, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The Shanghai-listed company, one of the subsidiaries of
Fosun International, plans to sell not more than 20
percent of its enlarged share capital for the Hong Kong IPO.
China International Capital Corporation (CICC), Deutsche
Bank, JP Morgan and UBS were arranging the transaction, said the
IFR report, issued on Friday.
(Reporting by Hong Kong Bureau; Editing by Ron Popeski)