BEIJING Oct 26 Major Chinese commercial vehicle maker Beiqi Foton Motor will unveil its first premium pickup truck on Wednesday, targeting the global market.

The four wheel-drive Tunland H series truck, equipped with a Cummins ISF light-duty engine, will be launched in Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Chile among other countries, it said in a statement.

The model is the first of nearly 10 models Foton will roll out overseas in the coming years, it added.

"Pickup trucks has been popular in global markets for many years. The launch of Tunland is an important step forward for Foton Motor's overseas strategies," said Wang Xiangyin, head of Foton's overseas division.

Beiqi Foton, 32.8 percent owned by Chinese state auto maker BAIC Group, in September won Chinese government approval for a 6.35 billion yuan ($998 million) truck venture with Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE).

The venture, based in the outskirts of Beijing, is capable of making 100,000 heavy trucks and 45,000 Daimler's OM457 series engines per year.

With a second truck plant ramping up, the venture will have a total annual production capacity of 160,000 trucks, Daimler had said. [ID: nL5E7KQ0SM] ($1 = 6.360 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by David Cowell)