Oct 30 Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd

* Says 9-month net profit down 42.2 percent y/y at 301.2 million yuan (49.26 million US dollar)

* Says gets regulatory approval to issue up to 1 billion yuan corporate bonds

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wfk9Tv; bit.ly/1wIzrQy

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1140 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)