Jan 22 Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd

* Says board agrees to invest $5 million in setting up unit in Hong Kong

* Says board agrees Hong Kong unit to invest 200 million yuan ($32.21 million) in setting up financial leasing firm in Shandong province

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1un3Ksi

