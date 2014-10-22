DAKAR, Oct 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Ebola survivors
in Liberia are quickly becoming an important part of the fight
against the deadly virus that has killed more than 4,500 people
in West Africa since being detected in the region in March.
Once rejected by their communities, survivors are now being
seen as part of the solution as scientists try to find a way to
use the antibodies in their blood to help treat victims.
Sheldon Yett, Country Director for the United Nations
Childrens Fund (UNICEF) in Liberia, said survivors were still
stigmatised, but people were starting to see them as a real sign
of hope and help.
In the capital Monrovia, Ebola survivors are helping in
Liberia's first state-run interim care centre for Ebola orphans.
There are some 3,700 Ebola orphans in the region today,
according to UNICEF.
"Ebola plays on the most basic of human emotions; children
just want a hug, but fear has meant that even loved ones have
kept them at arms' length. Ebola survivors can provide that
support, knowing that they have a natural immunity to the
virus," Yett told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by telephone
from Monrovia.
Meinu Kpetermani, a survivor working at the Willing Hearts
centre, monitors the children's temperature and reports to the
caretaker if any child has a fever or shows other symptoms of
Ebola.
"Ebola survivors are doctors, nurses and social workers. We
come from all walks of life. We can make a real contribution to
society if people are willing to use our skills," said
Kpetermani, a nurse who contracted Ebola in September.
SURVIVORS' ANTIBODIES
The World Health Organization, now largely responsible for
coordinating the development of a treatment and vaccine for
Ebola, said on Tuesday that a serum based on antibodies in
survivors' blood might be ready as early as December.
"The partnership that is moving the quickest will be in
Liberia where we hope that in the coming weeks there will be
facilities set up to collect the blood, treat the blood and be
able to process it for use," WHO assistant director general
Marie Paule Kieny told a news conference in Geneva.
In the past, Ebola outbreaks occurred mainly in remote parts
of Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo and were managed
through contact tracing, isolation and rehydration therapy.
There is currently no widely available vaccine or treatment.
The West Africa Ebola outbreak is the largest in history and
has infected more people than the 25 previous outbreaks over 40
years combined. The WHO has reported more than 9,000 cases,
mostly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
Kieny warned that supply of a new serum may not meet demand,
and that extreme care must be taken to avoid infecting Ebola
victims with other diseases such as HIV or hepatitis. Drugs and
vaccines may not be ready till January 2015, she said.
EBOLA SURVIVORS TOP 1,000
The medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), which
has been leading the fight against Ebola, said this week it had
released the 1,000th Ebola survivor treated in its clinics in
West Africa, Liberian James Kollie.
Kollie, like many other survivors, now faces a struggle to
avoid being rejected in his home town of Hengbelahun, in Lofa
County's Kolahun District, just across the border from the
original source of the outbreak in Guinea.
"They are afraid of me. They say I still have Ebola and I
want to kill them," Kollie, 16, told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation by skype from Foya in Liberia, where his father is
an outreach worker for MSF.
Kollie's father, Alexandre Kollie, said many people in their
community didn't believe Ebola existed, including his own wife,
who died of Ebola in Monrovia while he was working in Foya.
"Ebola had come to Liberia so I tried to talk to my family
about the virus and to educate them, but my wife did not believe
in it. I called my wife begging her to leave Monrovia and bring
the children north so we could be together here. She did not
listen. She denied Ebola."
James Kollie, who also lost his two sisters to Ebola, said
he would like to work with his father, telling people how to
avoid the disease. "It's important that you wash your hands with
chlorinated water and avoid body contact to keep Ebola out of
your community."
(Reporting By Misha Hussain, editing by Tim Pearce)