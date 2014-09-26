NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The World
Bank has announced a new global fund to invest about $4 billion
in healthcare for mothers and children in developing countries
as part of a drive to end their preventable deaths by 2030.
World leaders had agreed to reduce the maternal mortality by
three-quarters and child mortality by two-thirds between 1990
and 2015. However, with one year left, they are falling well
short of the goals.
The Global Financing Facility is designed to accelerate
progress by providing capital for poor countries to develop
their healthcare systems and collect better data on births and
deaths.
It is backed by Norway, Canada and the United States in
partnership with the United Nations, the private sector and
non-profits.
"This signals our collective resolve as development partners
to help countries push further and faster to bring an end to
preventable maternal and child deaths and extreme poverty,"
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said on Thursday in announcing
the programme on the sidelines of the U.N.'s annual meeting.
The Global Financing Facility will receive initial funding
of $800 million from Norway and Canada, while the World Bank
plans to contribute up to $3.2 billion in grants and
low-interest loans from its fund for the poorest countries, the
bank said.
The United States development agency USAID said it will
provide expertise in innovative financing and partnering with
the private sector, which it expects will deliver an additional
$200 million to $400 million.
According to the U.N., maternal mortality had dropped by 45
percent since 1990, to 210 deaths per 100,000 live births in
2013. Yet the mortality rate in poorer countries is still 14
times higher than in the developed world, and prospects for
rapid improvements by 2015 are slim.
Deaths of children under-five have declined by a half over
the same time span to 6.3 million in 2013, but the equality gap
is huge. Children born into poverty were almost twice as likely
to die as those from wealthier families, according to the U.N.
The World Health Organization estimates that an extra $5 per
person needs to be invested in healthcare in some of the poorest
countries where child and maternal deaths are the highest - a
major investment for which they lack the resources.
The new financing facility will be based at the World Bank,
which has experience in running a similar health financing
initiative. It is expected to be up and running in 2015, the
bank said.
(Reporting by Stella Dawson, Editing by Alisa Tang)