By Astrid Zweynert
LONDON, Sept 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Governments
can unleash billions of dollars to tackle social problems more
effectively if they take bold steps to reduce barriers to
investing for both profit and social good, a task force set up
by the world's richest nations said on Monday.
In its first report, the G8 Social Impact Investment Task
Force calls on governments to make tax and regulatory reforms to
catalyse the market in investments that generate social or
environmental benefits alongside financial returns.
"This is not about increasing or reducing public
expenditure, but helping government to benefit from innovation
and private sector capital in order to achieve more impact with
the money it has," Ronald Cohen, the chair of the year-old task
force, said in a statement.
The report highlights the potential of so-called "impact
investing" to help solve some of society's most pressing issues,
such as caring for children and the elderly, community
regeneration, financial inclusion, housing and prisoner
reoffending.
Already, some $46 billion in impact investments are under
management globally, according to estimates. While this figure
is growing, it is only a tiny fraction of the $210 trillion
invested in financial markets around the world.
U.S. investment bank J.P. Morgan estimates that capital
flows into impact investing could reach $1 trillion by the end
of the decade.
The report sets out eight recommendations to governments and
financial service providers in the Group of Eight countries.
They include allowing charitable foundations to consider
social as well as financial returns on their investments and
boosting the use of social businesses in public services.
The task force also said pension funds and providers of
tax-advantaged savings schemes and products should do more to
include impact investments as part of their offering.
MOMENTUM
The concept of impact investing has gathered momentum as
cash-strapped governments struggle to cope with poverty, broken
health care systems, crime and poor education and increasingly
look for money from the private sector.
In Britain, for example, a youth offender costs the state
£21,268 ($34,600) per year, while a successful programme to
prevent reoffending could cost as little as £7,000 ($11,400),
the report said.
"Social impact investment harnesses the forces of
entrepreneurship and capital and the power of markets to do
good," Cohen said.
Britain has been among the leaders in efforts to boost
impact investing. In 2010 it pioneered a social impact bond, a
£5 million ($8 million) investment by 17 foundations and
charitable trusts to reduce reoffending by prisoners.
Investors only receive a return if agreed targets are met,
and early indications suggest they will get their money back
with a positive return, the report said.
Similar bonds have since been launched in Canada, Japan,
Australia, Germany, India and the United States.
Impact investment can also play a role in the delivery of
the new sustainable development goals to succeed the U.N.
Millennium Development goals after 2015 by increasing the flow
of capital to tackle climate change, water scarcity, food
shortages and lack of access to health care, the report said.
"Impact investing can transform development finance because
it can add momentum to existing private sector development
efforts, " Cohen told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "If we're
going to bring this to a significant level, we need
international development organisations (such as the World Bank)
to play a leading role in this."
This can be done through innovative finance tools, such as
development impact bonds, Cohen said.
The first development impact bond - to improve the quality
of girls' primary education in India's Rajasthan state where 3.7
million girls are out of school - was launched in June 2014 in
partnership between two foundations and a non-profit
organisation.
Efforts are also under way to fight malaria in Mozambique
and sleeping sickness in Uganda, as well as to improve education
in Rwanda through development impact bonds, the report said.
($1 = 0.6147 British Pounds)
