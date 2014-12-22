LONDON, Dec 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From the
plight of Syrian refugees, to the deadly Ebola outbreak, to the
growth in human trafficking and ongoing impact of climate
change, the world faced a surge in humanitarian crises in 2014.
Following are the 10 most read stories in 2014 reported and
written by the news team at the Thomson Reuters Foundation that
focuses on humanitarian issues, human rights, trafficking and
slavery, corruption and the human impact of climate change.
1. FEATURE - Thailand hits party scene to combat rising HIV
among gay men:
This feature looked at how health authorities in Thailand
are trying to combat the spread of HIV among gay men,
transgender people and male sex workers in Bangkok. Once touted
as an HIV success story, Thailand is now faced with infection
rates in its gay population comparable to those in Africa's AIDS
hot spots.
2. Niger drops sex education from syllabus at Muslim
leaders' urging:
The Niger government withdrew a course on sexual and
reproductive health from the school syllabus after Islamic
organisations said the teachings were contrary to the country's
values and advocated a culture of sexual freedom. The course was
said by organisers to part of a wider rights-based programme on
reducing forced marriage and teenage pregnancies in Niger where
some 30 percent of girls are married by aged 15.
3. Lesbians flee to Senegal as Gambia cracks down on
homosexuality:
The story of one woman on the run from Gambian President
Yahya Jammeh's men in black, the National Intelligence Agency
(NIA), who have put her at the top of a list of 200 homosexuals
to arrest and imprison under new anti-gay laws passed in
October. The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights says the
law violates fundamental human rights, among them the right to
privacy, to freedom from discrimination and freedom from
arbitrary arrest and detention.
4. The Killer: "I was like an animal":
A first person account from a former Hutu fighter Frederick
Kazibwemo who is trying to rebuild his life after being jailed
for eight years for killing nine of his neighbours during the
Rwanda genocide exactly 20 years ago.[ID: ]
5. Somaly Mam resigns from foundation after probe into her
personal history:
Somaly Mam, one of the world's best-known activists against
sex trafficking, resigned suddenly in May from the foundation
she created after an investigation uncovered discrepancies in
the shocking personal history she used to raise millions of
dollars in funding around the world.
6. Sierra Leone girls trade sex for mobile phones:
An investigation in Sierra Leone found teenage girls in the
capital Freetown are selling their bodies to buy mobile phones,
putting them at risk of pregnancy and sexually transmitted
diseases. The research by Save the Children appeared to reflect
a wider global trend that demand for mobile phones was among the
key drivers for young girls in low-income countries to engage in
transactional sex.
7. The Survivor: Why are you killing us? We used to be
friends":
An horrific first person account from Jeanette Mukabyagaju,
a Tutsi survivor of the 1994 Rwanda genocide, whose family was
brutally murdered by Hutu fighters that included neighbours they
had lived along side for years.[ID: ]
8. U.S. slaps sanctions on 3 Mexican lawyers linked to
Sinaloa drug cartel:
The United States froze the assets of three Mexican lawyers
and a real estate company allegedly linked to the international
drug cartel Sinaloa as part of a campaign intended to cut off
funding sources for a major drug trafficking
gang.
9. Mauritania must ban deadly force feeding of child brides
- activists:
The practise of force feeding young girls in Mauritania to
fatten them up for marriage was revealed in a report that
highlighted the case of one child bride who died after being put
on a dangerously high calorie diet. Many men in the West African
country consider obese women beautiful, seeing their size as a
sign of wealth and prestige, but rights group Equality Now found
forcing the girls to take animal growth hormones and other drugs
to pile on weight was endangering their lives.
10. "I had no idea I'd been sex trafficked" - Japanese mafia
sex slave:
Once a sex slave trafficked from Colombia to Japan, Marcela
Loaiza now runs a non-governmental organisation that raises
awareness about human trafficking among girls, women and men in
her home country and the United States. Loaiza says much more
needs to be done to prevent women falling prey to trafficking
rings in the first place, and to provide the health care and
psychological support survivors need to recover.
(Reporting by Kieran Guilbert, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith and
Astrid Zweynert)