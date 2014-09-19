LONDON, Sept 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Hollywood
star Angelina Jolie's decision to make public her double
mastectomy more than doubled the number of women in Britain
seeking to have genetic breast cancer tests, according to a
study released on Friday.
Jolie, 39, who has become a high-profile human rights
campaign, announced her surgery in May last year, saying she
acted after testing positive for a mutation of the BRCA1 gene
that significantly increases the risk of breast cancer.
She said she was going public with news of her surgery as
she hoped her story would inspire other women to fight the
life-threatening disease.
Researchers studied 21 clinics and regional genetic centres
and found there were 4,847 referrals for testing in June and
July last year compared to 1,981 in the same period of 2012
The study of the so-called "Angelina effect", published in
the journal Breast Cancer Research, credited Jolie's glamorous
appearance and relationship with Hollywood actor Brad Pitt for
helping to lessen women's fears about surgery.
"Angelina Jolie ... is likely to have had a bigger impact
than other celebrity announcements, possibly due to her image as
glamorous and strong woman," researcher Gareth Evans of the
charity Genesis Breast Cancer Prevention said in a statement.
"This may have lessened patients' fears about a loss of
sexual identity post-preventative surgery and encouraged those
who had not previously engaged with health services to consider
genetic testing."
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide.
The World Health Organisation estimated that more than 521,000
women died of breast cancer in 2012.
Oscar-winning Jolie has in recent years drawn nearly as much
attention for her globe-trotting work on behalf of refugees and
victims of sexual violence in conflicts as for her acting.
Jolie was named a Goodwill Ambassador for the UNHCR in 2001
and promoted to be Special Envoy to High Commissioner Antonio
Guterres in 2012. Since 2012 she has also led a campaign against
sexual violence in conflict zones.
(Reporting by Laura Onita, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)