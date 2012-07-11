By Manuela Badawy
NEW YORK, July 11
NEW YORK, July 11 The rapid growth of small,
private foundations, such as family charities, has led to
increased outsourcing of the crucial but often-overlooked
"back-office" business, benefiting financial services and other
companies.
In the past decade, the number of new foundations has
doubled to nearly 80,000, with thousands of new ones forming
each year. About 70 percent have assets of less than $1 million,
according to the Foundation Center, a leading source on
philanthropy in the United States.
In decades past, when foundations were typically large,
administrative costs ran into millions of dollars, principally
to pay for infrastructure, staffing and other fees.
But back-office outsourcing firms have saved a lot of the
headache and heartache for smaller foundations.
To be exact, non-profit organizations that outsource their
back-office work tend to save between 25 percent to 40 percent
of their budgets, according to Jeff Russell, founder of Easy
Office, a Boise, Idaho, outsourcing firm.
"Smaller non-profits are so overwhelmed with the need to
raise money, support their programs, increase awareness of their
cause and handle their back-office stuff. So for them their main
goal is for the administration headache to be taken away from
them," Russell said.
Many of these foundations are launched by wealthy
individuals who want to use the business acumen that created
their wealth and get hands-on involvement in the causes they
care about.
For the entrepreneurs behind the move towards so-called
family philanthropy, the last thing many of them anticipated was
how much of their time would be taken up by paperwork.
One of the biggest providers of back-office support is
Fairfield, Connecticut-based Foundation Source, which says it
has more than 1,000 private charitable foundations whose assets
range up to about $50 million.
One of the clients is Suzanne Skees, founder of The Skees
Family Foundation, with $2.3 million in assets. Skees said
administrative work used to take up large amounts of her time,
which could have been spent reviewing requests for donations.
"As foundation director, now that I have more freedom in
time, I can be consulting and advising NGOs (non-government
organizations) and startups," says Skees, who runs the
foundation from her home in San Francisco.
The organization focuses worldwide on education,
micro-enterprise, infrastructure, health and promoting peace.
"Non-profits are looking for accuracy, timeliness and
know-how," said Stephen Orr, managing partner at Orr Associates
Inc, a consulting firm to the non-profit industry.
Among the outsourcing firms catering to foundations are
Foundation Source, Sterling Foundation Management, Arabella
Advisors and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors.
Other providers of back-office administrative work for small
family foundation are large financial services companies, such
as Fidelity or Vanguard and regional accounting firms.
EFFICIENCY IS KEY
Skees said she pays $12,000 a year to the outsourcing firm
to issue grant checks, file tax returns and comply with
California state filing requirements.
Foundation Source also manages the Skees foundation's
website and makes sure the foundation meets the 5 percent
minimum distribution required by the Internal Revenue Service
every year.
Software companies have also become part of the foundation
outsourcing market, with firms such as MicroEdge-Gifts providing
tools for the receipt and review of grant applications.
For Suzanne Skees and the 30 members of her foundation
family scattered throughout the United States, having access to
a web-based application where they can look at grants,
agreements, thank-you letters from grantees and track annual
reports and board minutes with a click of a mouse is essential.
"We have got this database now where anyone anywhere can log
in and peruse around. We are all connected through that website
at a deeper level," Skees said.
