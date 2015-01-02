BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
Jan 2 Founder Securities Co Ltd
* says its 2nd major shareholder Beijing Zhenquan Holding Ltd has applied to court to protect its assets worth 3 billion yuan ($483.51 million)
* Says court has accordingly frozen 1.773 billion yuan worth of its bank deposits up to Dec. 31, 2014
* Says the above assets protection has affected the normal operation of the company with possible major risks
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vNsg6o
($1 = 6.2046 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.