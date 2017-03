Feb 4 Founder Securities Co Ltd

* Says receives local court order to freeze its stakes in Shengjing Bank Co Ltd, its investment unit and unit's stake in Dongxing Securities

* Says court unfreezes its 1 billion yuan ($160.07 million) bank deposits while 773 million yuan deposits remain frozen

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vscyU1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2472 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)